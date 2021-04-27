Wimbledon plans to scrap Middle Sunday from 2022 onwards and hopes to have a minimum of 25% of fans in attendance for the 2021 edition.

The Grand Slam, which was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be played across the entire 14 days instead.

In theory the move should mean there is more time to play matches that may have been disrupted by rain in the first week.

Organisers hope to have a minimum of 25% capacity at this year's championships which gets underway on June 28.

"Over time Wimbledon has continuously evolved to meet changing demands and behaviours of our fans - always changing, always staying the same is something we talk about often," AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton said.

"We want more of this wonderful event to be available to more people around the world to share in the joy of the Championships.

"Including Middle Sunday permanently in our schedule will allow us to do just that and become a new tradition which we hope we can become immensely proud of.

It enables us to do more with the second Monday, which is known as 'manic' for good reason.

Tickets for this year's tournament are expected to go on sale in June.

