plenty to think about over the coming days and weeks. And so, back into the unknown we go. Roger Federer's Wimbledon comeback is over, and the manner of his quarter-final defeat to 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz raises questions about whether he will ever return to the All England Club. Federer didn't give much away in his post-match press conference – "I don't know, I really don't know. I have to regroup," was his answer when asked if this was his last appearance on Centre Court – but he clearly has to think about over the coming days and weeks.

‘I’m happy to get as far as I did’

Whether or not this is the end for Federer at Wimbledon, it’s clear that he’s still some way from challenging for another Grand Slam title. That shouldn’t really be a surprise considering his lack of tennis this year. He had played only eight matches before Wimbledon, spread out across six months, after undergoing two knee surgeries that ruled out him out almost all of 2020. He had always said that Wimbledon was the “huge goal” as he looked to get back to full fitness, but a chastening defeat in the second round of the Halle Open to Felix Auger Aliassime earlier this month raised questions about his level. Just as reaching the third round seemed like par for the course for Andy Murray, making the second week seems like a respectable outcome for Federer.

"I'm actually very happy to get as far as I did, even though I am disappointed I lost,” he said.

"You know you need a goal when you're going through rehab with what I did. You can't think of the entire mountain to climb as once. You've got to go in steps. Wimbledon was the initial first super step, if you like.

"For me, now that that's over, you've just got to reassess everything. You've got to sit down, talk about it, what went well, what didn't go so well, where is the body, where is the knee, where is the mind? As you can see, it was a struggle for me and putting in extra effort all the time, especially when things get difficult against Felix in Halle or today against Hurkacz."

'I need to get in better shape’

While Federer might be satisfied with a quarter-final run, the closing stages of his defeat to Hurkacz showed how much work is ahead. Federer, who turns 40 next month, had not previously lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon and hadn’t lost a match in straight sets at the tournament since 2002. He has also only been on the wrong end of a 6-0 set on five other occasions during his career, but the sixth time owed much to his level dropping as the match slipped away from him. He finished with 31 unforced errors compared to 34 winners, and the mistakes seemed more frequent as the contest wore on.

“Of course I would like to play it again but at my age you never know what is around the corner," said Federer when asked about his future.

“I will talk with my team and go from there, see what I need to do to get in better shape and be more competitive.

"My goal for the last year was to play another Wimbledon. I was able to make it this year, which I was really happy about. Everything that comes after Wimbledon we will sit down and talk about it.

"I will take time and not feel rushed, the goal is to play of course."

When Federer does sit down to consider what’s next, he may mull over the progress he has made so far and ask whether it has been enough. He hasn’t come close to winning a tournament since his return and almost lost in the first round of Wimbledon before Adrian Mannarino retired with injury. He did improve as the tournament went on – beating Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Sonego convincingly enough – but the loss to Hurkacz, who had played a five-set match the previous day against Daniil Medvedev, demonstrated his shortcomings right now.

‘I feel horribly exhausted’

Clearly it is going to take time for Federer to get back to top form, but how much time is he willing to give? And how much more time has he got?

He acknowledged in Halle that what he is attempting is a “huge challenge” that does take a “little bit of a toll on you sometimes”. After spending over a year doing rehab it seems unlikely that Federer will stop now, but it will be intriguing to see how he approaches the rest of the season. He is still unsure about playing the Olympics later this month and the rest of his calendar has also not been mapped out yet.

“I felt very disappointed in the moment itself. I still am,” he reflected after losing to Hurkacz. “At the same time there's always a weight that falls off your shoulders when a tournament is over, when a huge goal is made or missed. It doesn't matter actually. You feel the weight is gone and you're exhausted. I feel horribly exhausted. I could go for a nap right now.”

This feels like it could be a pivotal point in Federer's comeback; but which way will he go from here?

