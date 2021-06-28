Andy Murray revealed how a toilet break and a shower helped him secure a memorable four-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili on his return to Wimbledon.

Playing at the Grand Slam for the first time in four years, Murray looked to be set for a comfortable win as he won the first two sets and then opened up a 5-0 advantage in the third.

Asked what he did between the third and fourth sets when the roof was closed on Centre Court, Murray said: "I went and had a shower. I went to the toilet. It was just a number one.

"It was just really disappointing I'd lost the third. I had to remember what I was doing to get into the winning position. I think I served better in the fourth and managed to turn it back around.

"I did well to win the fourth set in the end because that was mentally not easy going to the locker room after losing that third."

Murray will next face either Oscar Otte or Arthur Rinderknech, who are level at 9-9 in the fifth when play was suspended.

“I don't know why people keep asking me if this is my last tournament or match,” added the three-time Grand Slam champion.

“I'm going to keep playing. I want to play. He [Basilashvili ] is top 30 in the world. I’ve hardly played any matches this year and I beat him."

Murray has struggled for form and fitness over the last year after undergoing two hip surgeries and spoke about the challenges he has faced.

“It's been extremely tough. Even these last few months. It has been extremely frustrating not being able to get on the court.

"I've had such little momentum over these last few years. I've kept trying, doing all the right things to be back in this position. I feel very luck I get to do it again.”

