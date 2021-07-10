Boris Becker thinks that Matteo Berrettini has the tools to beat Novak Djokovic, but believes the world number one remains the favourite.

The pair meet on Sunday afternoon in the final of 2021’s Wimbledon, and Becker spoke to Eurosport ahead of the clash, having once been Djokovic’s coach.

The German Grand Slam winner said: “I think the Italian stallion has a chance. I like the serve, the power, the game. I like the personality.

“I think he’s mentally ready to be in his first final. Djokovic is the favourite, he’s done it five times before. Eventually there comes a new player to take it over, and I think Berrettini is one of the selected few who has the mentality, given the chance, to take it.

“I’m hoping for a great final.”

As a former coach of Djokovic - who hopes to make his way to 20 Grand Slam wins like his peers Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - he listed the qualities that have helped the 34-year-old remain a dominant force in tennis despite his age. Djokovic has already won this year’s French Open with an epic victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas and a gruelling semi-final win over Nadal.

“I think he keeps it together well,” he explained.

“He finds new ways to win. Yesterday he discovered his serve and volley game, he came to the net a lot more. He accepts difficulties now, then deals with them.

I think he is a bit wiser, a bit smarter all around. I don’t think he’s playing his best tennis. But he is by the far the smartest player out there. Most players have one game, he has game A, game B, game C.”

---

