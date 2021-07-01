Andy Murray is hoping England can win Euro 2020 and believes they have a "pretty decent chance" of doing it.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray came through a hard-fought five-set battle to knock out Oscar Otte on Centre Court on Wednesday evening and will now face Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the third round.
In his post-match press conference, the 34-year-old's attention turned to footballing matters and was asked about England's 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Tuesday evening.
The Scot has backed England to go all the way and win the competition for the first time in their history.
"I got to see a little bit of Tuesday's match, but not much, because I was actually practising during the first half," Murray said.
"I actually went along to the Scotland-England match at Wembley, which was brilliant, great fun. Went with one Scottish friend tennis player and two English friends and had a great night, so enjoyed that.
I think England have got a pretty decent chance, it seems like, of winning.
"Ukraine is a solid draw, I think, and then if they can get back to Wembley for the semi-finals, I think that's against Denmark or Czech, they'd be favourites there.
"Yeah, it's a great opportunity for England to win a major competition for the first time in a while. Hopefully they can do it."
