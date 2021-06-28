Former champion Garbine Muguruza stormed into the second round of Wimbledon for the loss of just one game.

Muguruza, who won the title in 2017, beat Fiona Ferro 6-0 6-1 in just 49 minutes to ease through after rain delayed the start of the opening day.

She will next face either qualifier Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove or Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka was also in impressive form as she dropped just five games to qualifier Monica Niculescu.

Sabalenka hit 47 winners as she won 6-1 6-4 and secured only her second main-draw win at Wimbledon.

She will be looking to make the third round for the first time when she faces either qualifier Danielle Lao or British wildcard Katie Boulter next.

Lauren Davis won 6-2 6-1 against British wildcard Jodie Burrage.

Top seed and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty faces Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round on Tuesday.

