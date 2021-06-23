Dominic Thiem is a doubt for next week’s Wimbledon after sustaining a wrist injury in a match in Mallorca.

The US Open champion appeared to hurt his wrist in his clash with Adrian Mannarino as he hit a forehand and underwent scans after retiring from the match.

But the results have been inconclusive and Thiem will now visit a specialist in Barcelona before he makes the final decision on whether to withdraw from Wimbledon.

Thiem would be the fourth seed in the tournament and would fancy his chances after the withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.

Wimbledon begins next Monday and will continue until July 11, with qualifiers already underway in London.

Thiem confirmed the news on his Twitter page, saying: "Yesterday during the match I had a problem with my wrist. I went immediately to do an MRI at the hospital in Palma de Mallorca.

"The results weren’t that clear and I have decided to go to Barcelona to check with a specialist.

"I hope I can get the results and a clear diagnosis in the next days."

Before his match against Mannarino, Thiem talked up his chances of performing well at Wimbledon.

“Straight after Roland Garros I was going back on a practice court for almost two weeks on a hard court, still at home, just to fix my shots again, because they were not as they should be in the clay-court season,” Thiem admitted.

“Now I feel well again with my shots, with my footwork. I practised two days in Austria on grass courts and already four days in Mallorca and I feel pretty well.

“But on grass, you never know what is going to happen. The most important for me was to fix my shots, to improve my footwork, to move well again on the court and that’s what I did in Austria.”

