World number one Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round of Wimbledon by beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets.

The top seed received a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd after another dominant and hugely impressive display to down the South African in comprehensive fashion.

John McEnroe, on commentary for the BBC, called the Serb the "most dangerous player in the draw", while Simon Reed described the performance as "out of this world".

Wimbledon Wimbledon LIVE - Djokovic, Sabalenka and Murray all in action 4 HOURS AGO

A single break of serve in each of the three sets was all that was required in the end - no easy task given Anderson's brutal delivery - and it was ultimately a devastatingly clinical display.

There was further drama for the 34-year-old as he fell to the ground on several occasions as the apparent nightmare of playing on Centre Court's slippy surface continued for the players.

But fortunately, as with his opening win at SW19, Djokovic did not sustain any injury despite his falls on the grass and he was able to joke about his 'connection with the court' in his post-match interview.

Novak Djokovic jubelt über seinen Zweitrundensieg in Wimbledon Image credit: Getty Images

The world number one, who conceded just six unforced errors all match, did not hold back in evaluating his own performance.

"Kevin is a terrific player, very dangerous on grass courts, fast courts," he said. "Obviously a straight-set victory today but still only one break in each set was enough. I held my serve really comfortably.

"Once we get into the rally, I have a better chance. That was one of the tactical goals - try to make the least unforced errors as possible.

"I knew Kevin was going to serve big and I wasn't going to have too many chances to break his serve. I've done much better that I thought I would do.

I believed in myself but it was an almost flawless performance today.

Djokovic will next take on either Andreas Seppi or Denis Kudla in the third round as he remains the overwhelming favourite to lift his third successive Grand Slam in 2021.

The Australian Open and French Open champion earlier this year is the overwhelming favourite to continue his incredible form this season as he aims to draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

The defending champion, chasing his sixth Wimbledon title, certainly appears set to make it three Grand Slams out of three this year if he can continue as he has started.

- - -

Watch daily evening highlights of all the best action from Wimbledon on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play, day 3 - Djokovic, Murray, Venus Williams in action 18 HOURS AGO