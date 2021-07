Tennis

Wimbledon 2021 recap: Novak Djokovic through to semi-finals, Roger Federer crashes out to Hubert Hurkacz

Wimbledon 2021 recap: Novak Djokovic through to semi-finals, Roger Federer crashes out to Hubert Hurkacz. Watch daily evening highlights of all the best action from Wimbledon on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:03:12, an hour ago