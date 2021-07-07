The only Wimbledon winner among the women’s semi-finalists takes on the world number one in the last four.

Ashleigh Barty v Angelique Kerber is set to be a barnstorming encounter on Thursday, with the former a French Open winner and the latter a three-time Grand Slam champion.

The winner of this match-up will arguably be expected to win Saturday’s final, but Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka would like to think otherwise and prove the winner of their match is no underdog.

It makes for a fascinating Thursday on Centre Court, with the ladies’ singles proving to be another rollercoaster affair on the more unpredictable Tour.

As pointed out below, this is the fourth straight Grand Slam where there has been a completely different semi-final line-up.

With the top two seeds and the 2018 champion remaining, Pliskova is therefore the outsider, but as a former world number one herself we look set for two close meetings.

Will the eventual winner come from Barty vs Kerber? Going by Sabalenka’s impressively aggressive displays, and Pliskova’s run to the semis without dropping a set, we wouldn’t be so sure…

‘Barty will push me to play my best’

Kerber on facing Barty…

“I'm really looking forward to play against Ash. We never played on a grass court. I know that I have to play my best tennis, and she will push me to that, to give everything out there.

“Against Ash I know that I have to play my best tennis. She has a lot of confidence right now. She played well. I know that I have to play my own game.

“I have to just think how to play, be aggressive, and trying to take the match more in my hands and going for it. Even if I miss few shots, I have to stay there and trying to pushing her.”

‘Not scary but exciting to face Angie’

Barty on facing Kerber…

“Angie obviously has an incredible record here. She's made multiple finals. She's one of the best grass-courters around. I think the challenge of playing her in a semi-final of Wimbledon is an incredible opportunity, one that I'm really excited for.

“It's not scary or overwhelming, it's just exciting. It's exciting to have the challenge of playing someone who is comfortable on these courts, who knows how to win this tournament.

“She competes for every single point. She's won Grand Slams. She knows how to hang tough in brutal moments. That was almost a bit of a reset knowing I'm not far off, but I'm not there yet.

“I think each time I've played Angie has been through different phases of my career. It's been an exceptional challenge each and every time. Now to be facing each other in a Grand Slam semi-final in a tournament she's won before is an incredible opportunity. I'm really, really excited.”

‘Pliskova a tough match-up’

Sabalenka on facing Pliskova…

“She's a great player. She's moving well right now. She's hitting balls really solid and serving well. It's going to be tough match but I'm really looking forward for this one.

“I have a great team behind me. We were working so hard to improve my game, to be able to play at this level consistently. I’m really happy that all things came together right now.”

‘Big shots, big game, big serve’

Pliskova on facing Sabalenka…

“It's going to be big match because she goes for big, big shots, big game, big serve. I think there's not going to be much time to think about, like, what should I do, what should I not do.

“But I believe I have also a game which can bother her a bit. Big serve. I need to play fast, just put pressure on her.

“It's the semi-finals, so there's nobody super easy. You can have players maybe which you like a bit more.”

