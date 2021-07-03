British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her stunning run at Wimbledon 2021 with another upset, this time against Sorana Cirstea, 6-3, 7-5, to reach the fourth round.

The 18-year-old, who shocked 2020 French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in the second round, produced another nerveless and hugely impressive display to overcome the Romanian on Court One.

Raducanu, who was sitting her A-Levels just two months ago, slipped behind early on as Cirstea, the world number 45, established a 3-1 lead in the opening set with a break of serve.

But the Londoner swiftly demonstrated her battling qualities in abundance as she broke straight back to level, then followed that up with another to win five games in succession and win the first set.

Not only that, but Raducanu then won the first three games of the second set to make it eight on the bounce as Cirstea struggled to compete with her intensity from the back of the court and floundered on serve.

The Romanian, to her credit, fought her way back to level at 3-3 with the crucial second set suddenly in the balance. But it was Raducanu who would pounce yet again in ruthless fashion to break at 6-5 and clinch another famous victory after one hour and 40 minutes on her Wimbledon debut.

The teenager is making her Grand Slam debut, having only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour in June, and is ranked number 338th in the world.

In reaching this match at all, Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the Wimbledon third round since Elena Baltacha in 2002. Now she has taken that one step further.

Raducanu will next face another tough test against either Jelena Ostapenko, a former French Open champion, or Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the fourth round.

