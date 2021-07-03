British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her stunning run at Wimbledon 2021 with another upset, this time against Sorana Cirstea, 6-3, 7-5, to reach the fourth round, and she was both stunned and delighted in her post-match interview.

Raducanu, who was sitting her A-Levels just two months ago and making her Wimbledon debut, slipped behind early on as Cirstea, the world number 45, established a 3-1 lead in the opening set.

But the Londoner swiftly demonstrated her battling qualities in abundance as she broke straight back to level, then followed that up with another to win five games in succession and claim the first set before taking the second set in thrilling fashion.

The teenager is making her Grand Slam debut, having only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour in June, and is ranked number 338th in the world. She could hardly have been more surprised and joyful as she spoke on the court after her latest huge win.

"I am so speechless right now," Raducanu said. "I didn't know what my reaction would be, and then that just happened. I'm so, so grateful for all the support I had today.

"This is by far the biggest court I've played on. I think I coped quite well in the beginning, I just tried to hold my nerve.

"When I was packing to come into the bubble, my parents said, 'Aren't you packing too much match kit?' I think I'm going to have to do some laundry tonight!"

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates a point during her Ladies' Singles third Round match against Sorana Cirstea of Romania during Day Six of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

In reaching this match at all, Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the Wimbledon third round since Elena Baltacha in 2002. Now she has taken that one step further.

Raducanu will next face another tough test against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in the fourth round after she overcame former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

