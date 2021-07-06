Daniil Medvedev was at a loss to explain his fourth-round defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Russian second seed led 2-1 in sets overnight, but after rain delayed the match on Court 2 the pair were first up on Centre Court.

Medvedev was three games from victory, but instead Hurkacz won the first two games to take the fourth set and force a decider, which he won 6-3 to book a meeting with Roger Federer.

Wimbledon Hurkacz stuns Medvedev to book 'fun' Federer battle in quarter-final 3 HOURS AGO

Speaking after his 2-6 7-6(2) 3-6 6-3 6-3 loss, Medvedev struggled to explain why he was unable to reach a first Wimbledon quarter-final.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev (R) reacts during a break in play against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz Image credit: Getty Images

He said: “When you're second in the world, first round is a really bad result, and fourth round is a very bad result. He definitely played really good. I probably played my worst two sets since Rome.

There are not many times that I have no explanations or reasons why I couldn't play good, but I couldn't put one ball in the court. For him the job was to just put some pressure on and serve good. Well, that was easy. I don't think he even sweated too much today. Right now I have no explanation, so I have no decisions to avoid this next time.

“I will just continue working. I mean, I don't have anything specific I need to work. Just everything, just improve every day like I try to do. That's how after you can have no regrets because when you have regrets, it's very disappointing.

“In two hours I'm going to already forget all about Wimbledon in a way, just because, well, I did my best. Today my best was really low, but I did my best. Let's wait for the next Wimbledon.”

A favourable set of results could have seen Medvedev overtake Novak Djokovic as the world number one after Wimbledon, but the Russian denied that played on his mind.

“Not at all,” Medvedev added. “Let's say it like this. I don't have a goal to win 21 Grand Slams and to be No 1 in the world for, let's say, 37 weeks.

“I just want to show my best, work hard, try to win as many matches as possible. So if I wanted to be No. 1, I needed to win four more matches this Wimbledon. Well, I didn't manage to do it, but it was not like even in 1 per cent in my mind.”

- - -

Watch daily evening highlights of all the best action from Wimbledon on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play, day eight - Favourite Barty headlines women's QFs day 18 HOURS AGO