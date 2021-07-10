- - -

Welcome to finals weekend

The finals weekend at Wimbledon will first up see world number one Ash Barty take on Karolina Pliskova in the women's final with both players having made the showpiece at SW19 for the first time.

Then on Sunday, the men's world number one Novak Djokovic will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini as he aims for his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title to draw level with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

This is how the weekend is going to map out...

Saturday: Centre Court - play from 14:00 UK time

Ash Barty (AUS) 1 v Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 8

Sunday: Centre Court - play from 14:00 UK time

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 7 v Novak Djokovic (SRB) 1

World number one Novak Djokovic celebrates at Wimbledon 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

'I truly try to manifest wolf energy on court'

In an interview with Eurosport's Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett at Wimbledon, Djokovic has given further thoughts about his connection to wolves and what they symbolise for him.

"I owe a lot of credit to my wolf family!" he joked to Eurosport. "When I was a kid, actually, I spent a lot of time in the mountains because my parents had a restaurant business from which we lived. Every time I had a school break I was there.

"So I love the ability to have freedom, space, go around and be in the mountains. I did have an encounter with wolves as well, actually! Yeah, a little bit... from afar! I was not as brave as I am now, talking about it.

"Wolves always kind of attracted me, you know. We are, at least most people, frightened of wolves, but at the same time they are very instinctual animals, and I think very important animals for our ecosystem and for us.

"I grew up in the mountains, so for me, I had that connection, even though I wasn't having those kind of close encounters with them.

Yeah, I truly try to manifest that kind of determined, instinctual wolf energy on the court.

"I feel it helps; that, balanced with calmness, knowing when to attack and knowing when to rest. So I think those kinds of symbolic explanations kind of fit with wolves."

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open. Can Matteo Berrettini stop him on Sunday?

The women's draw has been much more wide open and Ashleigh Barty remains the top seed and favourite ahead of the final against Karolina Pliskova.

