British number one Dan Evans suffered a frustrating four-set defeat to American rising star Sebastian Korda as he lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of Wimbledon.

Evans had been bidding to reach the last 16 at SW19 for the first time but was outplayed by the exciting Korda - a player surely destined to be one of the top stars in the game in years to come.

The 31-year-old Brit had not dropped a set over the course of his opening two matches and came into the Centre Court clash in fine form from the clay-court season and beyond.

But the number 22 seed could not match the intensity of the 20-year-old Wimbledon debutant, who dictated much of the play and ensured that the home favourite was always kept on the back foot.

Korda, a Wimbledon debutant, looked totally at home on the big stage as he came through the encounter and never appeared likely to lose the match, despite Evans' best efforts.

The son of former Australian Open champion Petr, Korda showed off his huge serve and powerful groundstrokes in leaving Evans subdued for much of the clash.

Ranked at number 50 in the world, Korda is expected by many in the game to make a big impact at Wimbledon and beyond - something he is clearly already doing.

"He's got the game, the belief, the composure - he's got it all, actually. Things can only get better," tennis legend John McEnroe told the BBC after the match.

Korda will turn 21 years old on Monday as he takes on Russia's 25th seed Karen Khachanov in their last-16 encounter.

