Roger Federer cruised past Richard Gasquet in straight sets to set up a third-round clash with Britain's Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon and he clearly can't wait to face off against a home favourite.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion may not be one of the favourites for the title at SW19 this year in what is his latest comeback from an injury layoff, but he looked typically comfortable on Centre Court as he won through, 7-6, 6-1, 6-4

"I hope the crowd gets into it," Federer said in his on-court interview.

I understand if they cheer for him and if it is for me it is because of the last 20 years and all the big wins I've had here.

"Cam is a good guy, he's had a great year and played well at Queen's, backing that up here."

Then he added, jokingly: "But enough now - I hope he goes out!"

When asked about the prospect of facing Federer prior to the legend's match, Norrie joked: "Come on, Gasquet!"

If there was a time to play Roger now is probably the time, I guess. He's still a decent player though, he still can play!

He later added in his press conference: "First of all, it's just going to be a pleasure to play against him again.

"I played him once before; he absolutely whacked me pretty easily.

"I'm going to just look at it like any other match, but I definitely need to take into account, obviously, he's got such a well-suited game for the grass. I actually watched his match against Adrian [Mannarino] in the first round. He's playing very well, and he looks comfortable out there.

"I thought it was a high-level match. Yeah, it's going to be a great experience. I've watched him and I have a lot of respect for him and his team, what he's done to the sport and for the sport. It's going to be unbelievable regardless."

With world number one Novak Djokovic the overwhelming favourite to triumph at Wimbledon this year and retain the trophy he won two years ago against Federer, the Swiss has a lot on the line - particularly given Djokovic will be aiming to equal his tally of 20 Grand Slam singles titles this fortnight.

