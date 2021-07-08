Karolina Pliskova recovered from a set down to overcome second seed Aryna Sabalenka and reach her maiden Wimbledon final on Thursday.

The eighth seed lost the opening set in what was a thrilling encounter before storming back to win, 5-7 6-4 6-4, against Sabalenka on Centre Court.

Pliskova served 14 aces, while Sabalenka fired down 18 as both players produced quite incredible performances on their deliveries while trading powerful blows from the back of the court.

Wimbledon 'This is incredible' - Barty overcomes Kerber to reach first Wimbledon final 5 HOURS AGO

Sabalenka, the second seed, looked on course to reach her first Wimbledon final after taking the opening set with a crucial break of serve after having been locked at 5-5 with all to play for.

But the Czech star recovered in very impressive fashion to turn the match around as she stepped up her intensity and won the key points to draw level and then take the deciding set.

Pliskova will next take on world number one and top seed Ash Barty in Saturday's showpiece with both players having the opportunity to win their first title at SW19.

Earlier in the day, the Australian overcame 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in the opening semi-final in straight sets, 6-3 7-6(3).

- - -

Watch daily evening highlights of all the best action from Wimbledon on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Wimbledon Wimbledon LIVE - Barty v Kerber, Pliskova v Sabalenka in semi-final action 5 HOURS AGO