Day three at Wimbledon 2021 will see Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Venus Williams in second round action.

Aryna Sabalenka and Britain's Dan Evans will also begin their second round matches at SW19.

HOW TO WATCH?

Wimbledon Wimbledon 2021 day 2 order of play - Barty, Serena and Federer in action A DAY AGO

Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1 plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2.

All coverage is also available to stream via Eurosport app

Andy Murray - Dip Impact Wimbledon Image credit: Getty Images

TOP MATCH

Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson.

A rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final where the Serb triumphed in straight sets, a pivotal victory in his career as it was his first Grand Slam title in more than two years.

Anderson will be looking to recreate the form he showed that year when he saw off Roger Federer on his way to the final. The South African has had a torrid time through injury since then but produces his best tennis on grass.

POTENTIAL UPSET

Ons Jabeur's star is rising and she has the potential to beat the veteran Venus Williams. She has targeted the semi-finals of Wimbledon and at the 2020 Australian Open, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. The Tunisian also won her first singles title earlier this month in the final of the Birmingham Classic.

BRIT WATCH

Katie Boulter faces a tough match against second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Centre Court.

Andy Murray is up against Germany's Oscar Otte.

British men's No 1 Dan Evans faces Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.

On the outside courts, Samantha Murray is up against Romania's Sorana Cirstea while Emma Raducanu faces Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko.

'Winning Wimbledon is like climbing Everest' - Djokovic

NEXT-GEN WATCH

Bianca Andreescu has been tipped as a dark horse to win Wimbledon and will be one to watch. The Canadian has endured a difficult season but earned her first main-draw grass win at the Viking International Eastbourne. SHe is up against France's Alize Cornet in the first round and will be looking to repeat the form that saw her win the US Open in 2019.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – WEDNESDAY 30 JULY – FROM 11AM UK TIME

CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)

Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson

Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka

Oscar Otte v Andy Murray

COURT 1 - (1.00pm)

Elina Svitolina v Alison van Uytvanck

Daniel Evans v Dusan Lajovic

Ons Jabeur (Tun) versus Venus Williams (US)

COURT 2 - (11.00am)

Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu

COURT 3 - (11.00am)

Fernando Verdasco v Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)

Felix Auger Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro

COURT 4 - (11.00am)

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz

Leylah Fernandez v Jelena Ostapenko

COURT 5 - (11.00am)

Steve Johnson v Dennis Novak

Greet Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic

COURT 6 - (11.00am)

Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh

Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa

COURT 7 - (11.00am)

Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron

Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang

COURT 8 - (11.00am)

Anastasija Sevastova v Zarina Diyas

Mikhail Kukushkin v Alexander Bublik

Ellen Perez v Clara Burel

COURT 9 - (11.00am)

Marco Trungelliti v Benjamin Bonzi

Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe

James Duckworth v Radu Albot

COURT 11 - (11.00am)

Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima

Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig

COURT 12 - (11.00am)

Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova

Belinda Bencic v Kaja Juvan

Daniel Galan v Federico Coria

COURT 16 - (11.00am)

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer

Sorana Cirstea v Samantha Murray

Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko

COURT 18 - (11.00am)

Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta

Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

Wimbledon 'Just a number one!' - Murray reveals toilet break helped inspire Basilashvili win A DAY AGO