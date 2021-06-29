Day three at Wimbledon 2021 will see Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Venus Williams in second round action.
Aryna Sabalenka and Britain's Dan Evans will also begin their second round matches at SW19.
HOW TO WATCH?
Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1 plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2.
All coverage is also available to stream via Eurosport app
Andy Murray - Dip Impact Wimbledon
Image credit: Getty Images
TOP MATCH
Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson.
A rematch of the 2018 Wimbledon final where the Serb triumphed in straight sets, a pivotal victory in his career as it was his first Grand Slam title in more than two years.
Anderson will be looking to recreate the form he showed that year when he saw off Roger Federer on his way to the final. The South African has had a torrid time through injury since then but produces his best tennis on grass.
POTENTIAL UPSET
Ons Jabeur's star is rising and she has the potential to beat the veteran Venus Williams. She has targeted the semi-finals of Wimbledon and at the 2020 Australian Open, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. The Tunisian also won her first singles title earlier this month in the final of the Birmingham Classic.
BRIT WATCH
Katie Boulter faces a tough match against second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Centre Court.
Andy Murray is up against Germany's Oscar Otte.
British men's No 1 Dan Evans faces Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.
On the outside courts, Samantha Murray is up against Romania's Sorana Cirstea while Emma Raducanu faces Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko.
NEXT-GEN WATCH
Bianca Andreescu has been tipped as a dark horse to win Wimbledon and will be one to watch. The Canadian has endured a difficult season but earned her first main-draw grass win at the Viking International Eastbourne. SHe is up against France's Alize Cornet in the first round and will be looking to repeat the form that saw her win the US Open in 2019.
ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – WEDNESDAY 30 JULY – FROM 11AM UK TIME
CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)
- Novak Djokovic v Kevin Anderson
- Katie Boulter v Aryna Sabalenka
- Oscar Otte v Andy Murray
COURT 1 - (1.00pm)
- Elina Svitolina v Alison van Uytvanck
- Daniel Evans v Dusan Lajovic
- Ons Jabeur (Tun) versus Venus Williams (US)
COURT 2 - (11.00am)
- Alize Cornet v Bianca Andreescu
COURT 3 - (11.00am)
- Fernando Verdasco v Grigor Dimitrov (Bul)
- Felix Auger Aliassime v Thiago Monteiro
COURT 4 - (11.00am)
- Yasutaka Uchiyama v Carlos Alcaraz
- Leylah Fernandez v Jelena Ostapenko
COURT 5 - (11.00am)
- Steve Johnson v Dennis Novak
- Greet Minnen v Ajla Tomljanovic
COURT 6 - (11.00am)
- Sara Sorribes Tormo v Ana Konjuh
- Lorenzo Sonego v Pedro Sousa
COURT 7 - (11.00am)
- Emil Ruusuvuori v Marcos Giron
- Katerina Siniakova v Yafan Wang
COURT 8 - (11.00am)
- Anastasija Sevastova v Zarina Diyas
- Mikhail Kukushkin v Alexander Bublik
- Ellen Perez v Clara Burel
COURT 9 - (11.00am)
- Marco Trungelliti v Benjamin Bonzi
- Olga Govortsova v Coco Vandeweghe
- James Duckworth v Radu Albot
COURT 11 - (11.00am)
Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima
Daria Kasatkina v Patricia Maria Tig
COURT 12 - (11.00am)
- Victoria Azarenka v Kateryna Kozlova
- Belinda Bencic v Kaja Juvan
- Daniel Galan v Federico Coria
COURT 16 - (11.00am)
- Jo-Wilfried Tsonga v Mikael Ymer
- Sorana Cirstea v Samantha Murray
- Emma Raducanu v Vitalia Diatchenko
COURT 18 - (11.00am)
- Sam Querrey v Pablo Carreno Busta
Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1, plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2. All coverage is also available to stream via eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app
