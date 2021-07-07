An inspired Hubert Hurkacz downed Roger Federer in a monumental shock in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Wednesday evening.

The 14th seed produced the performance of his life on Centre Court as he won through to the semi-finals, 6-3 7-6 6-0, at the expense of the Swiss superstar.

It took just one hour and 49 minutes for Hurkacz to produce what was, in truth, a total demolition of the eight-time champion at SW19 on his favourite court.

Hurkacz fired down 10 aces and produced 36 winners in a performance which was utterly brilliant and incredibly ruthless.

Hurkacz has become only the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam, while it is the first time Federer has been bagelled at Wimbledon.

"I can't believe it's just happened, but he is human," remarked tennis legend John McEnroe on the BBC.

Boris Becker added on the BBC: "I noticed the mis-hits, awkward looking points from Roger and obviously the last set of course, 6-0.

He would never ever say if there was a niggle, but I don't know if we will ever see the great man again here.

Roger Federer of Switzerland waves to the crowd after losing his men's Singles Quarter Final match against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on Day Nine of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Federer was comprehensively outplayed, and even rousing from a packed Centre Court couldn't help in a third set in which he got bagelled in astonishing fashion.

Hurkacz respectfully stood aside and applauded as Federer received a huge ovation from the fans on his way back to the locker room.

"It's super special for me," said Hurkacz in his on-court interview.

"Playing here and the special things [Federer] has done here, it's a dream come true."

Next up for the 24-year-old will be a semi-final clash with either Italy's Matteo Berretini or Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, who are playing their semi-final on Court One.

- - -

