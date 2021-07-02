Roger Federer is not among the favourites to win Wimbledon this year for the first time, according to tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

While Mouratoglou, who counts Serena Williams and Stefanos Tsitsipas among the top players he works with, does not believe Federer is one of the favourites this year at SW19, he is absolutely sure of Novak Djokovic's status as the "super favourite".

Djokovic, the top seed and world number one, is aiming to win his third successive Grand Slam title this season after he triumphed at both the Australian Open and the French Open.

If the Serb can make it three on the bounce at Wimbledon and retain the trophy he won two years ago, he will draw level with Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Mouratoglou gave his verdict on the men's draw and, rather than Federer, sees a potential new champion from the "young, rising generation" if Djokovic is to be dethroned.

"The absences of Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem greatly open up the draw and further strengthen Novak Djokovic’s status as the favourite," Mouratoglou told La Gazzetta dello Sport

"The win at Roland Garros has given him great confidence, the grass is particularly congenial to him because he has the best return in the world and his precise and effective serve produces wonders on the surface.

"He is really the super favourite. The only thing that could create problems for him is his particular ability, when everything goes too well on the court, to get tangled up, so suddenly.

Federer, on the other hand, will not be among the favourites for the first time.

"The untimely defeat in Halle does not reassure us and it is difficult for me to think that he can play more matches over five sets considering his current form and his age.

"If there are any surprises, therefore, I see them coming more from the young, rising generation."

