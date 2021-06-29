There was major drama on Centre Court as a tearful Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

At the end of the fifth game, the seven time former champion left the court for treatment on her ankle after appearing to twist it earlier in the set.

Following her return, Williams was clearly in major discomfort and broke down in tears as she was unable to move around the court.

At 3-3, Williams collapsed to the grass before signalling that she would be unable to continue.

More to follow…

