Second seed Aryna Sabalenka won through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals but not before a big controversy over a call which left Elena Rybakina absolutely livid.

The world number four won through, 6-3 4-6 6-3, in one hour and 49 minutes to set up a clash with Ons Jabeur, who earlier made history with a stunning comeback win over Iga Swiatek on Wimbledon's 'Manic Monday'.

But there was a huge controversy which left Rybakina feeling very hard done by and ranting at the umpire in disgust.

During Rybakina’s first service game of the decisive final set, at 30-30, she fired down a huge ace – but was suddenly denied the point by a call of 'out' from a linesperson.

The 18th seed duly challenged the call and Hawkeye demonstrated that the ball was, in fact, in.

But, somewhat inexplicably, the umpire proceeded to rule that the point should be replayed, rather than awarding Rybakina the proven ace. The official deemed that Sabalenka hit the ball, which would have made the call correct, only for the second seed to sportingly admit that she did not hit the ball.

With Sabalenka having already admitted to not hitting the ball, the umpire still did not overturn the final decision and it all left Rybakina understandably steaming.

"You’re joking!" Rybakina yelled at the umpire. "You’re taking the point away from me! You’re taking the point away from me for no reason!

If I break the racquet I’m going to get fined. And you? Are you getting fined for this?

Sabalenka's win set up an intriguing clash with Jabeur, after the Tunisian became the first Arab woman to reach the quarter-finals of the grass-court Grand Slam.

The 21st seed overcame Swiatek, despite initially slipping to a one-set deficit, to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final. Incredibly, she only lost two games in the final two sets combined as she came through 5-7 6-1 6-1.

Remarkably, her hard-fought win over Swiatek is her third consecutive scalp of a major champion, after she defeated Garbine Muguruza and Venus Williams, who are both former Wimbledon champions.

