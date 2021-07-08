- - -

BARTY 3-0 KERBER

Angie will wonder how she’s three down and yet to trouble the board. All of the games have been quite close but the Aussie has raised the stakes at the key moments so far. Barty misses a crisp forehand by a whisker but the German can’t make any impression from deuce and it’s all about the top seed’s big weapon off that flank as she backs up her break with an emphatic volley at the net.

BREAK! – BARTY 2-0 KERBER

It’s a shaky start from Kerber too – but she is punished for it. The German misses a very make-able approach shot to tee up break point but thinks she is about to save it as she charges in to attack an overhead. Barty reads the smash, darts to her right and controls a brilliant winner up the line.

BARTY 1-0 KERBER

Barty does brilliantly to turn a very loose-looking game into a winning one. A double fault and some trouble finding range off both flanks mean she has to hustle to swat away two break points. A lovely drive volley puts in the ascendancy from deuce and she goes on to complete a fine hold that should settle some obvious early nerves.

H2H

The match-up is finely poised at 2-2 with all of the previous meetings taking place on hard court. Kerber actually won their most recent encounter by a 6-4 6-4 scoreline at the 2019 Hopman Cup, but it is not officially recorded on the head-to-head record.

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the ladies’ singles semi finals at Wimbledon 2021. First up, we have top seed, Ash Barty against 2018 champion, Angelique Kerber. The players are due on court from 13.30 BST.

Day 10 action

Day 10 at Wimbledon sees Ash Barty v Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova v Aryna Sabalenka in semi-final action.

Britain has a potential 'superstar' in Raducanu

Emma Raducanu may not have quite reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon, but she sure did put in a very fine display to make a name for herself at SW19.

The teenager was making her Grand Slam debut, having only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour in June, and is ranked number 338th in the world - and Eurosport's Mats Wilander believes Britain has something special

Wilander told Eurosport at Wimbledon: "She is the real deal, and I am talking about the mindset. An incredible mindset and an incredible mover.

I'm telling you, in Great Britain, you have a star that has been born.

"She plays like her idol, Li Na. The forehand is almost an identical copy. She really is a fantastic tennis player and there is nowhere she is going to go but up. She is going to improve and improve.

"She moves incredibly well and she has real strength. She has literally everything. She can be a superstar."

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Ashleigh Barty is the leading favourite, according to the bookies, with Serena Williams having already sadly left the tournament through injury.

