Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will not play at Wimbledon this year as she takes “some personal time.”

Osaka, 23, withdrew from Roland Garros after a row blew up regarding her decision not to do press conferences after matches.

Osaka pulled out of the tournament saying that she felt like she had to take time for her own mental health, having already criticised the impact that the media duties were having.

Now the former US Open winner won’t be at Wimbledon but a statement from her team did say that she planned to return for the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

"Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."

