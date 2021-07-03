Jelena Ostapenko slammed Ajla Tomljanovic as ‘disrespectful’ and the ‘worst player on the Tour’ after their Wimbledon match on Saturday.

Tomljanovic beat Ostapenko 4-6 6-6 6-2 to reach the fourth round, but there was a bust-up when her opponent called for a medical time out in the third set.

Ostapenko appeared to be suffering from an abdominal injury and told the courtside chair: “I cannot continue. I have pain.”

Remarkably, Tomljanovic snapped back at her opponent, insisting she was faking after losing seven games in a row.

“You know she’s lying, right? We all know,” she said.

Are you taking into any consideration that she looked fine?

Ostapenko, 24, was clearly not impressed with her Australian opponent and spent 11 minutes receiving some treatment before continuing the match.

Tomljanovic eventually won the set and the match, but the animosity didn’t stop there as the two clashed at the net during the handshake.

Ostapenko confronted Tomljanovic over her comments, telling her opponent: “If you think I’m faking, you can go to the physio.”

Tomljianovic quickly responded, “I hope you feel better,” before turning and walking back to her bench.

That didn’t stop Ostapenko from continuing to berate Tomljanovic.

“Your behaviour is terrible, terrible. You have zero respect.”

Tomljanovic, 28, was happy to bite back, replying: “You’re one to talk. Honestly, you’re the one to talk.”

“What? If I have an injury,” Ostapenko said, as she collected her things.

So bad, so bad. The worst player on the Tour.

Ostapenko was still fuming with her rival in the post-match press conference, branding her a liar and ‘very, very disrespectful’ and even suggested she would have swept Tomljanovic aside had she not been injured for much of the match.

"In my opinion it was very disrespectful from her side... if I had played at least 50 percent, I would have beaten her."

