Day nine at Wimbledon 2021 will see Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in quarter-final action out on Centre Court.

There will also be two quarters on Court One, with Matteo Berrettini among those in action.

HOW TO WATCH?

Watch daily evening highlights on Eurosport 1 plus the men's and women's finals live on Eurosport 2.

All coverage is also available to stream via the Eurosport app.

TOP MATCH

Novak Djokovic will likely prove too strong for the unseeded Marton Fucsovics, and so we’re going to venture away from Centre Court for this prediction and make the potentially bold claim that Matteo Berrettini’s match-up with Felix Auger-Aliassime could be the pick of the bunch.

Both are into their first Wimbledon quarter-finals, for Canadian Auger-Aliassime it is his first at any Grand Slam, and after being Alexander Zverev he is out to stop Berrettini – who won Queen’s and has looked in fine form in the opening four rounds.

POTENTIAL UPSET

Back to Centre, where to second match between Roger Federer and Hubert Hurkacz may not be a simple affair for the 39-year-old eight-time winner at SW19.

Hurkacz impressed in his win over second seed Daniil Medvedev , and having looked unfazed when closing that much out on Centre, he may enjoy the role of underdog once more when taking on Federer.

NEXT-GEN WATCH

The youngest player in the men’s quarter-final is 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, while his Canadian compatriot Denis Shapovalov is only two years older. The duo will be out to secure a memorable day for Canada out on Court 1 – expect to see some red and white in the stands.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – WEDNESDAY JULY 7

CENTRE COURT (1.30PM)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Roger Federer (SUI) [6] v Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [14]

COURT 1 (1PM)

Karen Khachanov (RUS) [25] v Denis Shapovalov (CAN) [10]

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [7] v Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [16]

