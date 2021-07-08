- - -

Day 11 semi-final action

Day 11 at Wimbledon sees Novak Djokovic v Denis Shapovalov and Matteo Berrettini v Hubert Hurkacz in semi-final action.

Berrettini and Hurkacz will open proceedings on Centre Court with the Pole fresh from his stunning upset against Roger Federer.

Djokovic will then follow against the 10th seed, Shapovalov, with the world number one aiming for his 20th Grand Slam title.

This is how the day is going to map out...

Centre Court - play from 13:30 UK time

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 7 v Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 14

Novak Djokovic (SRB) 1 v Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 10

World number one Novak Djokovic celebrates at Wimbledon 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

'I truly try to manifest wolf energy on court'

In an interview with Eurosport's Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett at Wimbledon, Djokovic has given further thoughts about his connection to wolves and what they symbolise for him.

"I owe a lot of credit to my wolf family!" he joked to Eurosport. "When I was a kid, actually, I spent a lot of time in the mountains because my parents had a restaurant business from which we lived. Every time I had a school break I was there.

"So I love the ability to have freedom, space, go around and be in the mountains. I did have an encounter with wolves as well, actually! Yeah, a little bit... from afar! I was not as brave as I am now, talking about it.

"Wolves always kind of attracted me, you know. We are, at least most people, frightened of wolves, but at the same time they are very instinctual animals, and I think very important animals for our ecosystem and for us.

"I grew up in the mountains, so for me, I had that connection, even though I wasn't having those kind of close encounters with them.

Yeah, I truly try to manifest that kind of determined, instinctual wolf energy on the court.

"I feel it helps; that, balanced with calmness, knowing when to attack and knowing when to rest. So I think those kinds of symbolic explanations kind of fit with wolves."

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw has been much more wide open and Ashleigh Barty remains the top seed and favourite ahead of the final against Karolina Pliskova.

