Andy Murray and Roger Federer have spoken out against the conditions at Wimbledon following two retirements due to injury on Centre Court on Day 2.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams was in tears after being forced out of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after picking up an ankle injury.

Earlier in the day, Adrian Mannarino was unable to complete his match against Roger Federer after slipping and hurting his knee.

Tweeting immediately in the aftermath of seeing Williams limp off court, two-time champion Murray, who played on Centre Court in his first round win over Nikoloz Basilashvili, appeared to suggest the surface is not player friendly currently.

“Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there. Not easy to move out there.”

Federer, was saw his opponent limp off earlier in the day, agreed the court could cause problems:

"I do feel it feels a tad more slippery maybe under the roof. I don't know if it's just a gut feeling. You do have to move very, very carefully out there.

“If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down.”

