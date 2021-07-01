Britain's number two Cameron Norrie is into the third round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 win over Alex Bolt on Court 1 on Thursday afternoon.

It is the first time Norrie has reached this stage of the grass Slam and will face the winner of Roger Federer v Richard Gasquet next.

After a slightly nervy start for the Queen's finalist, going a break down in the second game, Norrie bounced back with three breaks of the Bolt serve as the Australian made 14 unforced errors in the opener.

With Bolt's unforced errors off the forehand continuing to be a problem, Norrie quickly got into his stride in the second set, winning five games in a row.

Norrie squandered one break point on the Bolt serve before he smashed through a love hold of serve to move into a commanding lead.

The third set was equally routine as Norrie forced Bolt into another two breaks of serve to win the match in comfortable fashion, sealing it on a Bolt unforced error.

"It was a bit of a tricky start," he said afterwards. "He came out firing and I was down a break. I felt the score was a bit easier to move on than yesterday in Court 2.

"I could trust my feet, I was moving strong up the corners and didn't give him too much today. Definitely a lot of improvement from the other day. Just a pleasure to be out here on Court 1. I definitely enjoyed it."

When asked about his next opponent, Norrie joked: "Come on Gasquet!"

He added: "It would be special to play Roger or Richard. They're both very experienced players and another opportunity to get out on the court and enjoy another match her out at Wimbledon.

If there was a time to play Roger now is probably the time I guess. He's still a decent player though, he still can play!

