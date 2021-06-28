Britain's Jack Draper delighted the home crowd by winning the opening set, but Novak Djokovic stormed back and won through to the second round of Wimbledon.

Draper received a standing ovation he will never forget after he took the opening set of his first-round clash against the defending champion from 2019 in front of a jubilant crowd at SW19.

But the top seed showed his class to recover from the opening set and powered on with three dominant sets on the bounce to comfortably progress as he chases a third successive Grand Slam this season.

There were very heartwarming scenes on Centre Court as the stadium announcer led the crowd into a rousing reception for the people who have helped the country through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts as he walks onto centre court ahead of his Men's Singles First Round match against Jack Draper of Great Britain during Day One of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

Seated in the Royal Box as distinguished guests, the NHS staff and scientists were given a huge standing ovation.

There was then a warm round of applause for Moore and others before Djokovic and Draper walked out to the stirring scenes.

"This is a special day in tennis," Becker said on commentary for the BBC at the time.

I've done a number of opening matches here at Wimbledon and that's by far the most emotional start I've ever seen.

The young Brit could not have done much more to challenge his illustrious opponent early on, but he could not sustain the resistance as Djokovic found his groove after the surprise opening set.

As the Serb found a rhythm on his first serve, in particular, he accelerated away and never looked in any trouble thereafter as he secured his place in the second round after exactly two hours.

Draper's defeat to Djokovic will be followed later on with another Brit, Andy Murray, in action on what is a bumper first day of action at SW19.

Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will be taking on Sloane Stephens in the second match up on Centre Court, before Murray takes on 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third match.

