Novak Djokovic won through to the second round of Wimbledon after a four-set win over Britain's Jack Draper but Mats Wilander was concerned by numerous slips from the two players on the grass courts.

Draper received a standing ovation he will never forget after he took the opening set of his first-round clash against the defending champion from 2019 in front of a jubilant crowd at SW19.

Despite it being an entertaining match, Eurosport expert Wilander was left concerned by the pair repeatedly slipping on the grass court and seemingly finding their footing unreliable.

"Obviously it has to do with the court being very green," Wilander told Eurosport from Wimbledon. "It was obviously very tricky, very difficult to stand up and not slip around.

"The practice courts are much browner as they have been played on a lot more. But I also think it has to do with the game getting a little bit faster all the time. The players have less time to react, and therefore they are pushing off.

Both players were slipping quite a bit and that is obviously a concern for the future of grass-court tennis. Do we need bigger spikes on the shoes? I don't know what to do.

"What Novak and Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal] are so good at is the early goings in the second set. It doesn't matter to them if they have lost or won the prior set, and he came out and served a lot better. It tells me that the serve for Djokovic on grass is key."

There were very heartwarming scenes on Centre Court as the stadium announcer led the crowd into a rousing reception for the people who have helped the country through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seated in the Royal Box as distinguished guests, the NHS staff and scientists were given a huge standing ovation.

There was then a warm round of applause for Moore and others before Djokovic and Draper walked out to the stirring scenes.

The young Brit could not have done much more to challenge his illustrious opponent early on, but he could not sustain the resistance as Djokovic found his groove after the surprise opening set.

As the Serb found a rhythm on his first serve, in particular, he accelerated away and never looked in any trouble thereafter as he secured his place in the second round after exactly two hours.

