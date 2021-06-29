Benoit Paire was handed a code violation for lack of effort during his Wimbledon first round defeat to Diego Schwartzman.

The controversial Frenchman was berated by the crowd during his 6-0 third set loss with one fan shouting out he was ‘wasting everybody’s time’.

Resuming on Tuesday after the match had been interrupted by rain 25 hours earlier, Argentine Schwartzman was already leading 6-3 6-4 and was able so see out the game in just 16 minutes against his disinterested rival.

One unamused supporter shouted ‘You’re wasting everybody’s time’, while umpire Mohamed Lahyani handed him a code violation.

Speaking afterwards, the world number 46 admitted his dissatisfaction with the bubble life and dismissed fan complaints about his conduct.

“I do not care about the people. I play for me and that is it." he said.

"I think it is a bit ridiculous. I find it difficult to accept this decision.

"I try my best when I am in the bubble, but for me playing tennis like this is impossible.

"So I try my best. It is tough for me.”

