Andy Murray has been drawn Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of Wimbledon as he prepares to make his Wimbledon return after four years away.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has not played at Wimbledon since 2017 due to injury and last year's edition being cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roger Federer takes on world number 42 Adrian Mannarino. It's a good draw for Federer on his comeback from injury as he holds a 6-0 head-to-head record against the Frenchman.

Wimbledon 'Great sadness' - Defending champion Halep ruled out of Wimbledon AN HOUR AGO

Britain's wildcard Jack Draper, 19, will play top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic.

British number one Dan Evans will play Feliciano Lopez with the Spaniard winning their one previous meeting at the Australian Open back in 2016.

'Winning Wimbledon is like climbing Everest' - Djokovic

Britain's number two Cameron Norrie, who lost in the final of Queen's to Matteo Berrettini last week, will take on France's Lucas Pouille. Liam Broady will play Italy's Marco Cecchinato.

Nick Kyrgios is making his first appearance of the year since the Australian Open in February. He will face Halle Open winner Ugo Humbert. Russia's Daniil Medvedev will take on Jan-Lennard Struff.

Federer and Djokovic are in different halves of the draw, meaning the earliest they could meet in the Championships is the final.

In the women's draw, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams takes on Aliaksandra Sansovich in the opening round.

Johanna Konta, a 2017 semi-finalist, will take on Katerina Siniakova and could potentially face top seed Ash Barty in the third round. The Australian has been drawn against Carla Suarez Navarro.

Wildcard Fran Jones, 20, will face 17-year-old Coco Gauff. Jones played at the Australian Open this year, exiting in the first round.

Heather Watson will face either Petra Kvitova or Sloane Stephens if she beats a qualifier in the opening round.

POTENTIAL MEN'S QUARTER-FINALS

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini

Daniil Medvedev vs Roger Federer

POTENTIAL WOMEN'S QUARTER-FINALS

Ash Barty vs Bianca Andreescu

Elina Svitolina vs Serena Williams

Sofia Kenin vs Karolina Pliskova

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek

Tennis 'Delay the vote' - Djokovic renews PTPA battle with ATP 14 HOURS AGO