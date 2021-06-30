Nick Kyrgios suffered a very nasty fall during his first-round win over Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon and Mats Wilander was left stunned by his recovery and victory.

The Australian battled through the match, which ended up spanning two days at SW19, to win 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 9-7 and secure his place in the second round.

At one point deep into the match, when it resumed on Wednesday, Kyrgios became the latest big name to slip very badly on the Wimbledon grass as his leg twisted and he was left shouting out in pain.

Remarkably, given how bad the injury looked, the unseeded star still managed to gather his composure and seal victory in a thrilling and tense final set on Court One.

Eurosport expert Wilander was left amazed by the fact that Kyrgios could win through, particularly given his lack of match action over the last two years and since he participated in the Australian Open earlier in the season.

"I know he is naturally gifted and talented, and he understands tennis most probably as good as anyone, ever," Wilander told Eurosport at Wimbledon. "He understands what he can do with a tennis ball.

It is incredible that he can do that after having not played a match in such a long time.

"But still, you would need some kind of repetitions under these kinds of circumstances and he hasn't had them, but he is just a big-match player.

"He obviously loves Wimbledon! It's easy for him, and he hits the middle of the racket so often. It is just so effortless the way he hits it. Can he get out of bed tomorrow? That is the question!"

“Guys, for you watching at home, it should be fast in here. It should be fast, That’s grasscourt tennis,” Kyrgios said.

They’ve made it slow. This isn’t grass anymore. This is slow. Slow.

“Try watering it. Make it a grass court again, thanks.”

Kyrgios will next take on Italy's Gianluca Mager after he downed the 21st seed from France.

