Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Day 1 of Wimbledon...where it's raining!

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Serena Williams and Ash Barty are the joint-favourites, according to the bookies.

Withdrawals

Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka have been among the big names to have announced that they will be missing Wimbledon. They have different reasons, but they are coming from similar places.

World No 3 Nadal said he has to “listen” to his body and cited the reduced grass season – cut from three weeks to two weeks – as part of his decision to miss Wimbledon.

Women’s world No 2 Osaka has not played since withdrawing from the French Open to protect her mental health. Osaka is set to take “some personal time with friends and family” before returning in her home country for the Olympics.

There has been plenty of talk of burnout this season, with Denis Shapovalov warning in March that players will withdraw from more and more events if they are forced to stay in bubbles. “It is extremely difficult mentally to be locked up like this."

Halep said in Miami that players’ performances are being impacted by the situation – “I don’t believe that all the players can perform at the highest level that they can offer” – and Stefanos Tsitsipas spoke at last year’s ATP Finals about his struggles with loneliness and isolation.

Murray is back

Andy Murray hopes that 2021 will not be his last Wimbledon appearance as he battles for full fitness. The Brit has struggled to recover from extensive hip surgery that often prevents people from playing sport again, let alone professionally. Discussing Naomi Osaka’s recent struggles with her mental health, which saw her withdraw mid-tournament from the French Open and then before the start of Wimbledon, Murray said could understand the strain on players.

"I've obviously dealt with a lot of injuries in the last few years, which has been tough mentally, but, when I was younger, dealing with the pressure of playing high-level sport is not something that you're prepared for," he said to Sky Sports.

"I appreciate that I'm very lucky, I get to play sport and stuff and there are people who are in significantly worse positions than multi-million pound tennis players, but I think unless you've been in that situation people wouldn't understand; going from an 18-year-old playing in front of no people to all of a sudden playing on Wimbledon Centre Court and being commented on your personality and how you might look and how you might talk.

"When you're 19 or 20 you're not prepared for that and it's a big change. Earlier on in my career, I did find it harder dealing with the press side of things and the attention, whereas now I have a quite different perspective on things, so it's fine. But I can certainly understand how athletes do struggle with it."

