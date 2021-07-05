All Aussie quarter-final

Ajla Tomljanovic will face Ash Barty on Tuesday in the quarter-finals. It's her first ever visit to the last-eight of a Grand Slam.

Raducanu forced to retire hurt

Unfortuntaely Emma Raducanu was not in a condition to continue after her medical timeout during her late-night match against Tomljanovic.

"I'm kind of shocked," Tomljanovic says on court. "It's bittersweet. Emma must be really hurt and I'm really sorry for her. I'm wishing her all the best."

Federer rolls on

It took him a while to get going, but the 20-time Grand Slam Champion fired on all cylinders eventually on Centre Court to dispatch the impressive Lorenzo Sonego.

Federer is the oldest man in the Open era to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final, and the dream of another grass court triumph remains alive for arguably the greatest men’s tennis player of all-time.

Roger Federer Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic at his ruthless best

That was extraordinary from Djokovic. He has still only lost one set at this tournament and he is beaming with pride at the display.

"I’m very delighted and I’m also delighted to see more fans on the Centre Court today," Djokovic says during his on-court interview.

"Thank you for coming, I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.

"My confidence level is very high obviously, after winning the French Open. It took a lot out of me, but it gave me the confidence boost I needed. My energy levels are really good."

Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Image credit: Getty Images

Day eight action

Day eight at Wimbledon sees Daniil Medvedev, Ash Barty, Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur all in action.

Britain has a potential 'superstar' in Raducanu

The teenager was making her Grand Slam debut, having only made her maiden appearance on the WTA Tour in June, and is ranked number 338th in the world - and Eurosport's Mats Wilander believes Britain has something special

Wilander told Eurosport at Wimbledon: "She is the real deal, and I am talking about the mindset. An incredible mindset and an incredible mover.

I'm telling you, in Great Britain, you have a star that has been born.

"She plays like her idol, Li Na. The forehand is almost an identical copy. She really is a fantastic tennis player and there is nowhere she is going to go but up. She is going to improve and improve.

"She moves incredibly well and she has real strength. She has literally everything. She can be a superstar."

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Ashleigh Barty is the leading favourite, according to the bookies, with Serena Williams having already sadly left the tournament through injury.

