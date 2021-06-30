Welcome back to Wimbledon

Day two at the All England Club sees the second round begin - albeit with a number of first round games still to play thanks to the weather!

Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Andy Murray are all in action at SW19.

Wimbledon Opinion: Wimbledon injury is the ultimate heartbreak for Serena Williams 3 HOURS AGO

Analysis from day two

It was a dramatic day in South West London with the Centre Court surface making headlines for the wrong reasons after two players - including seven-time champion Serena Williams - being forced to retire after picking up injuries.

Roger Federer was the unwilling beneficiary of the other injury as Adrian Mannarino pulled out of their encounter after slipping and hurting his knee.

Elsewhere, Ashleigh Barty navigated a difficult first round match against Carla Suarez Navarro on an emotional day as the Spaniard played her last game at the tournament following her recent recovery from cancer.

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Serena Williams and Ash Barty are the joint-favourites, according to the bookies.

- - -

Wimbledon Wimbledon bosses speaks out on slippery courts after Serena withdrawal 3 HOURS AGO