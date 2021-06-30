Welcome back to Wimbledon

Day four of the main draw at Wimbledon sees Roger Federer, Coco Gauff, Daniil Medvedev and Ash Barty among the big names in action at SW19.

Nick Kyrgios suffered a very nasty fall during his first-round win over Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon and Mats Wilander was left stunned by his recovery and victory.

Eurosport expert Wilander was left amazed by the fact that Kyrgios could win through, particularly given his lack of match action over the last two years and since he participated in the Australian Open earlier in the season.

"I know he is naturally gifted and talented, and he understands tennis most probably as good as anyone, ever," Wilander told Eurosport at Wimbledon. "He understands what he can do with a tennis ball.

It is incredible that he can do that after having not played a match in such a long time.

"But still, you would need some kind of repetitions under these kinds of circumstances and he hasn't had them, but he is just a big-match player.

"He obviously loves Wimbledon! It's easy for him, and he hits the middle of the racket so often. It is just so effortless the way he hits it. Can he get out of bed tomorrow? That is the question!"

Context

The Championships at the All England Club had to be cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a ball being hit.

In 2019, Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in what was a match for the ages to lift his fifth Wimbledon title, while Simona Halep overcame Serena Williams to win the women's title two years ago.

Who is going to triumph this year?

Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to make it three Grand Slams on the bounce after his triumphs at the Australian Open and French Open.

The women's draw is more wide open and Serena Williams and Ash Barty are the joint-favourites, according to the bookies.

