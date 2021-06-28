Britain's Jack Draper received a standing ovation he will never forget after he took the opening set of his Wimbledon first-round clash against Novak Djokovic.

It was a hugely special moment for the 19-year-old wildcard as he closed out the first set, 6-4, in front of the Centre Court crowd and he was given a massive roar of approval after doing so.

Tennis legend Boris Becker was swept up in the atmosphere as he reacted.

"He got a standing ovation when he entered the court and now a standing ovation after winning the first set," Becker said on commentary for the BBC.

What an atmosphere and what a moment in his young life!

"It's so special with everyone being back, watching live tennis."

There were very heartwarming scenes on Centre Court as the stadium announcer led the crowd into a rousing reception for the people who have helped the country through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seated in the Royal Box as distinguished guests, the NHS staff and scientists were given a huge standing ovation which was prolonged and very emotional.

There was then a warm round of applause for Moore and others before Djokovic and Draper walked out to the stirring scenes.

"This is a special day in tennis," Becker said on commentary for the BBC at the time.

I've done a number of opening matches here at Wimbledon and that's by far the most emotional start I've ever seen.

"The standing ovations for some special members here in the Royal Box, and the players must feel it."

Andrew Cotter, also on commentary, added: "Very moving. An emotional day for lots of people involved, and for everyone in the crowd to be here. It means a great deal to a great number of people."

Djokovic v Draper will be followed later on with another Brit, Andy Murray, in action on what is a bumper first day of action at SW19.

Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will be taking on Sloane Stephens in the second match up on Centre Court, before Murray takes on 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third match.

