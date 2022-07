Tennis

'A good chance' - Mats Wilander analyses whether Novak Djokovic can match Roger Federer's record eight Wimbledon titles

Mats Wilander analyses whether Novak Djokovic can match Roger Federer's record eight Wimbledon titles. He said: "I think that he is clearly the best player on grass and has been for the last few years." Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:00:33, 4 hours ago