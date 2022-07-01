Mats Wilander believes there is a "really good chance" Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's record eight Wimbledon singles titles before he retires.

Ad

The Eurosport tennis expert believes Djokovic, who is currently on 20-time Grand Slam titles and two behind all-time leader Rafael Nadal, believes the 35-year-old could finish his career on the most Grand Slam titles.

Wimbledon Federer absence, Serena exit could explain low Wimbledon crowds - Wilander AN HOUR AGO

"I do believe he has a good chance," he told Eurosport.

"I think that he is clearly the best player on grass and has been for the last few years. He's getting better every time I see him play.

"It's more clear to him what he needs to do on the grass court, how he needs to move when he can slide to not slip and the way he has understood to move on a grass court.

"There's a really good chance he reaches eight Wimbledon titles and that he ends up with the most Grand Slam titles out of all of them.

"But of course a certain Rafa Nadal keeps surprising us."

Wilander thinks Djokovic and Nadal will meet in the final and if they do then the Centre Court surface might favour the Spaniard.

"It's completely irrelevant what you look like and what you feel like after two matches because they are only going to play in the finals," he said. "They are both going to get four more matches to get there.

"The court here at Wimbledon is going to be completely different if they play in the final. It's going to be drier, worn out. It's going to play out more like a clay court so if they were to play today or Friday first week then yes so far Djokovic has maybe looked a little bit better.

"But the longer the tournament goes the more the surface starts to favour Rafa Nadal.

"It doesn't mean I think Nadal is going to beat Djokovic in the final necessarily but like I said before they are just winning matches and peak at the right time. So far they haven't had to peak."

Centre Court could favour Nadal over Djokovic further in the tournament - Wilander

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Djokovic breezes past Kecmanovic to set up clash with Van Rijthoven 2 HOURS AGO