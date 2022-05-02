Andy Murray says he is "not supportive" of Russian and Belarusian players being banned from playing at Wimbledon this year but says "there is no right answer".

Ad

The former world No. 1, who will be donating his prize money this year to UNICEF's aid for Ukrainian children, also believes the UK government's guidance to Russian and Belarusian players could put their families at risk.

ATP Madrid Who will land first blow as clay's 'Big Five' face off for first time? AN HOUR AGO

"I'm not supportive of players getting banned," Murray, who will play Dominic Thiem in the first round of the Madrid Open on Monday evening, told reporters.

"The guidance from the government was not helpful.

"My understanding of the guidance was that Russians and Belarusians can play if they sign a declaration that they're against the war and against the Russian regime.

"I'm not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families [as a result of signing the form].

"I don't think there's a right answer. I have spoken to some of the Russian players. I've spoken to some of the Ukrainian players.

"I feel really bad for the players who aren't allowed to play and I get that it will seem unfair to them.

"But I also know some of the people who work at Wimbledon, and I know how difficult a position they were in. I feel for everyone, feel for the players that can't play, and I don't support one side or the other."

'It's not nice' - Tsitsipas on Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have condemned the decision to ban the players. Nadal branded Wimbledon’s stance "very unfair".

"I think it’s very unfair of my Russia tennis mates, my colleagues," he said

"In that sense it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war.

"I don’t know what to say. I’m sorry for them. I wish it was not this way, but at the end of the day we know that this is what we have."

Djokovic can't support 'crazy' Wimbledon decision to ban Russian players

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

ATP Madrid Exclusive: Nadal says Alcaraz 'has every single thing to become a huge star' 4 HOURS AGO