Andy Murray will drop down to the Challenger circuit to begin his preparations for Wimbledon - while many of the world’s top players are competing in the French Open - after he was confirmed for the Surbiton Trophy and the more prestigious Queen’s Club Championships.

The three-time Grand Slam champion chose to skip Roland-Garros to focus on the grass court season , which has brought him some of his biggest successes with three major titles at the All England Club, two at the Championships at Wimbledon and Olympic gold at London 2012.

Murray will headline the field at Surbiton, which starts on May 29, before heading to Queen’s, where he is the record winner with five singles titles and one doubles trophy. In between, he is also due to head to Germany to play at the Stuttgart Open for the first time.

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie has also been confirmed for the traditional Wimbledon warm-up, as has Dan Evans, rising star Jack Draper and doubles world No. 1 Joe Salisbury.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Surbiton and Queen’s this year – two great events,” said Murray. “It’s always special playing on the grass in front of a home crowd.”

Murray at one stage looked set to compete at Roland-Garros and completely overturn his decision to skip the clay court season, but despite some impressive performances, he pulled out over the weekend.

The former world No. 1 is instead preparing for a full assault at the grass court swing, which is seen as his best chance of going deep at a major tournament again.

“To see so many of our British players thriving at the top of the game highlights the progress our sport has made in recent years, and it will be fantastic to see so many of them taking to the grass courts for the LTA’s summer events” said Britain’s Davis Cup captain, Leon Smith.

“In a year that has seen Cam Norrie break into the top ten of the ATP rankings, Dan Evans and Andy Murray serve up some great performances, Joe Salisbury rise to No.1 spot in the doubles rankings, Neal Skupski win his first ATP 1000 event and Jack Draper continues to make such great progress, there is so much to look forward to this summer in our grass courts events leading into Wimbledon.”

The Queen’s Club Championships get underway on June 13, finishing eight days before the start of Wimbledon.

