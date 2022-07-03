Tennis

‘Apparently they were friends!’ – Barbara Schett on Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios bust-up at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios were apparently friends ahead of their feisty Wimbledon third-round clash, says Barbara Schett. Schett added that the Greek star could have probably dealt with the situation better. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:01:08, 10 hours ago