Cameron Norrie is into the semi-finals of Wimbledon for the first time in his career after a five-set epic victory against David Goffin.

The Brit delighted the home crowd on Court 1 after recovering from first and third-set losses to come back and claim victory in the fifth, and now a semi-final against Novak Djokovic awaits.

"Honestly I’m speechless. I'm so happy to get through with such a great team and such great family and friends here," Norrie said afterwards.

"It's great to get this but it only gets tougher and I’m going to come out and enjoy that and take it to him and hopefully you guys can get behind me again. I'm sure you will by the sounds of that. I'm looking forward to it - I can’t enjoy it too much now and yeah [I’m going to] get ready for Novak in a couple of days."

Goffin was a three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist heading into this match, and the 31-year-old was looking in a strong position to reach his first-ever semi-final.

The Belgian, ranked the world No. 7 five years ago, converted the only break-point opportunity of the first set to take it 6-4.

More chances arose for both players in the second set, but after trading breaks midway through, it was Norrie who struck when it mattered most – pinching it 7-5.

There would be no momentum with that late break however, with Goffin rallying to a 4-0 lead and eventually closing out the set 6-2.

That left Norrie to either take it to a decider or exit the tournament, and with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watching on, he mounted a comeback that ultimately left him in tears and the No. 1 Court in raptures.

In the fourth set, he broke in the eighth game before serving it out, and come the decider – after saving break point in the second game – it was a gutsy break to love in the 11th game that put Norrie in front.

A nervy game followed, but Norrie was able to convert his second match point and book a meeting with Djokovic.

Norrie added: "It wasn't going my way from the beginning and I wasn’t feeling good and feeling the ball. That was all credit to David - he was moving me, playing really good and I couldn’t find my game. But thanks to you guys… I managed to stay as patient as I could, and it was all just adrenaline, and I just used my legs in the end and tried to put the ball in the court. It was great to get over the line for sure.

"I think just winning a match like this - I’m in shock. I don’t know what to say now obviously, but [I'm getting] just straight flashbacks of all the hard work, all the pre-seasons and all the sacrifices I’ve had to make. It definitely pays off and it feels pretty good."

- - -

