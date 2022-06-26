British No. 1 Cameron Norrie hopes he can benefit from experience as he targets a deep run at this year's Wimbledon.

It will be Norrie's fifth appearance at the SW19 showpiece, but he has only reached the third round once - last year - when he lost in four sets to Roger Federer

Ad

However the last 12 months has seen Norrie rise to a career-high of tenth in the world following a first ATP Masters title at Indian Wells in October 2021 and tournament wins at Los Cabos, Delray Beach and Lyon.

Wimbledon Djokovic, Nadal avoid unseeded big names at Wimbledon, Murray learns fate 24/06/2022 AT 10:11

For Norrie now - who faces Spain Pablo Andujar in R1 - it's about delivering at a Grand Slam.

"With playing quite a few third rounds [at majors] now, I can use that to my advantage and use the experience," Norrie said.

"I'm not a guy who's just come out of college and it's my first time playing Wimbledon.

"I've played a few Wimbledons now, a couple of big matches on Centre Court, so I can use all that to my advantage, just try to be as calm as possible in those matches and try to play my best level in those bigger matches.

“It's a big goal for me to reach the second week - I'd like to tick that box. It obviously helps with the seeding and having a slightly better draw.

“But there's a long way to go, a lot of tennis to be played. I've got a lot of improvement and a lot of upside in my game still, so I'm looking forward to the challenge of that. There's plenty of good guys in the draw, so it's not going to be easy at all.

"I think I belong on the big stage now, obviously this is my first time in the other locker room [for seeded players], so it feels good just being in there.

"Last year I had a decent run, making the third round. I'm pretty experienced on the grass, more than previous years. I feel more and more comfortable every year.

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates a point during his men's singles third round match against Roger Federer of Switzerland during Day Six of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2021 in London, Image credit: Getty Images

"I feel ready, and I'm looking forward to getting going.”

On Andujar, Norrie knows he will be up against a player that can give him problems if he is not on his game - and is wary of looking past the encounter with the world No. 100.

“I would say grass is not his [Andujar's] favourite surface, but he's made the third round before," the Briton said.

"He returns very well. He can definitely play well on the surface.

“I look at the first couple matches [of the draw]. There's no point for me looking too far down the line. There are so many match-ups that could happen.

"I look at my section, I'm not planning my way all the way to the final. Maybe the first couple of matches. Try to take it match-by-match.”

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Norrie - 'I want to push towards world No. 1' - Players' Voice 21/06/2022 AT 14:01