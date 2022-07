Tennis

Centre Court surface could favour Rafael Nadal over Novak Djokovic further into Wimbledon, says Mats Wilander

The Centre Court surface could favour Rafael Nadal over Novak Djokovic further into Wimbledon, says Mats Wilander. The Eurosport tennis expert said: "The longer the tournament goes the more the surface starts to favour Rafael Nadal."

00:00:42, 3 hours ago