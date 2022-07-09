Diede De Groot has successfully defended her Wimbledon women’s wheelchair singles title, beating Yui Kamiji 6-4 6-2.

The Dutch top seed has now eight successive Grand Slam titles, taking her total tally to 15.

And in the process, De Groot – who now has four Wimbledon titles to her name – extended her winning streak to a remarkable 56 matches.

She also won the singles title at the All England Club in 2017 and 2018 and won the doubles titles in 2018 and 2019.

De Groot became the first women’s wheelchair player to complete a calendar Grand Slam last year.

It could yet get better for De Groot as she prepares for the doubles final this year, teaming up with Aniek van Koot against Kamiji and Dana Mathewson.

Meanwhile, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have lost to Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda in the wheelchair doubles final.

The British pair were aiming for an incredible 11th consecutive Grand Slam title but they were beaten 6-3 6-1 by the second seeds on Court Three - their first loss at a Slam final since Wimbledon in 2019.

Hewett faces top seed Kunieda in the singles final on Sunday.

- - -

