Elena Rybakina reached her first Grand Slam semi-final after fighting back to beat Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets at Wimbledon.

Tomljanovic took the opening set, but world No. 23 Rybakina won seven games in a row to turn the contest around and come through 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Rybakina, whose previous best result at a Slam was making the French Open quarter-finals in 2021, broke twice in the final set to seal victory.

She is the first Kazakh player to reach the semi-final of a major.

"It is amazing," a delighted Rybakina said after a fine performance. "I am really happy that I got through to the semi final.

"I want to say a really big thanks to the people who came to watch us today and supported us. It’s really nice and an amazing atmosphere. I’m just enjoying playing in front of you.”

Tomljanovic was also seeking a first appearance in the last four of a Grand Slam, and initially countered her big-serving opponent well.

The Australian forced three break points early in the match, taking an early advantage with a well-directed lob.

The 29-year-old held thereafter to take the first set 6-4.

But Rybakina had began to settle in, powering her first serve down with greater venom and variety and causing Tomljanovic significant issues.

After an early second-set trade of breaks, Rybakina nudged back ahead and took the next seven games to take control of the contest.

She struck 15 aces in all, including with the final stroke of the match, kissing the centre service line to leave Tomljanovic wrong-footed - and beaten.

"I started a bit slow, I didn't serve that well," Rybakina explained. "Maybe I was nervous. Ajla [Tomljanovic] played really well, she was defending really good.

"I tried to focus on my serve to find my way and in the end I found it."

Rybakina has lost the last two meetings between the pair, including in the final of t he 2020 Dubai Tennis Championships, and knows she faces a tough ask if she is to make her first Wimbledon final.

"It is a big challenge for me. We've already played a few times - it was a tough battle. Hopefully it will be a good match. I will try to do my best."

The winner will face either Ons Jabeur or Tatjana Maria in the final.

- - -

