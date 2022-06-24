Emma Raducanu has got what it takes “to just go there and win” major championships, according to Eurosport tennis analyst Alex Corretja.

Corretja spoke about the US Open champion’s chances ahead of Wimbledon next week and insisted that she can be dangerous despite struggling to find consistency since her stunning triumph as a qualifier in New York last year.

“She needs consistency, she needs to practice, she needs to be committed to her style and to the way she wants to play," said Corretja.

“She needs to find her way because whenever she finds her way, you see how dangerous and how aggressive she is, and how well she moves. But for that you need to play matches.

“So whenever she will find that consistency again, I'm sure she's going to be great because she's got everything to just go there and win tournaments.”

Raducanu reached the second week at Wimbledon last year and made a name for herself in front of a home crowd as a wild card entry, before having to retire from her fourth-round match due to breathing issues.

Corretja said the "huge" pressure on Raducanu’s shoulders is undoubtedly a burden, but that she must try to focus on herself going into this year’s championships.

"I think the amount of pressure Emma is holding on her shoulders has to be huge and super difficult to deal with," he said.

“She needs to focus on herself. But going into Wimbledon, I think she needs to go there and be healthy."

Raducanu will enter Wimbledon as 10th seed.

Most recently, she withdrew from the Nottingham Open through injury during her last 32 match against Viktorija Golubic earlier in June.

